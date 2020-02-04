Global  

University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm

University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm

University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm

Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell will stay put after interviewing for a job at Michigan State.
Report: UC's Luke Fickell top choice for Michigan State job

University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell is a top candidate to replace the retiring...
bizjournals - Published


wooptaco

Ashin Kusher RT @BearcatOutsider: Coach Luke Fickell has turned down the head coaching job at Michigan State and chosen to remain head coach at the Univ… 4 minutes ago

Cetrey4

CJ RT @BearcatsRadio: Attached please find correspondence directed to my favorite college football coach, “Dear Coach Luke Fickell, Head Coach… 1 hour ago

sueludwig

Sue Ludwig RT @BusinessCourier: University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell is staying at UC and won’t take the head coaching job at Michigan… 2 hours ago

LBartolovich

Lisa Bartolovich RT @BearcatsRadio: The University of Cincinnati #Bearcats HEAD FOOTBALL COACH LUKE FICKELL TO MICHIGAN STATE: https://t.co/Ai4Fv0NL8p 2 hours ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 Football coach Luke Fickell explains why he decided to stay at the University of Cincinnati. https://t.co/gVf6Nm8VP3 https://t.co/3cx0AFbzfu 2 hours ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV RT @ChristianWKRC12: University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell has reportedly turned down the chance to be the next head footbal… 3 hours ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell is staying at UC and won’t take the head coaching job at Michi… https://t.co/5Xt6rt1KAU 3 hours ago

ChristianWKRC12

Christian Hauser University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell has reportedly turned down the chance to be the next head foot… https://t.co/mmENE670gf 3 hours ago

