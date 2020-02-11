Be judged at the state level.
Some special girls had the chance to feel like royalty today.
The junior department of the women's department club held a "royal princess tea party."
Young girls from preschool to third grade got to celebrate this afternoon.
Princesses got to enjoy a tea party... crafts... glitter makeup... a royal ball... and -- of course -- a crown.
There were also other special guests today.
Miss indiana state... local fair queens... and the 5-hundred festival princesses were there to share in the special day.
News 10 asked why these girls wanted to feel like royalty.
"i think a princess is just supposed to be kind.
And just doing thing, like a girls thing."
"absolutely love being able to dress up, put on a pretty dress, or a jumpsuit in this case and wear heels and just go out and feel like i can conquer the world."
Dillion says this is a great start for young girls interested in pageants.
News 10's own susan dinkel was part of