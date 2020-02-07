Global  

Mom to Mom - Valentine's Day

Today on mom to mom, we have a fun and simple valentine's craft for your preschoolers.
As if valentine's day wasn't gross enough... now it's a whole lot more slimy-er.

Here's this week's mom to mom.

Mandy w.: today on mom to mom, we have a fun and simple valentine's craft for your preschoolers, as well as kids of all ages.

Mandy w.: today, we're making will you be my valen- slime valentine's cards.

Moms, i know we hate slime because it's super messy and it gets everywhere, but it's a great sensory activity for those kids, and the recipients are going to love it.

Let's start with the slime.

First, you're going to need some glue.

I always choose elmer's glue because they've made it super simple for you.

You just need two steps, that's it.

So, you've got elmer's glue, and then you have the magic liquid, is what they call it.

And then, of course, i want to get fancy with mine and have a little red glitter.

So, we've got our glue, our magic liquid, and some glitter, and we're going to start the slime.

This recipe is really easy.

All you need is about one tablespoon of activator per eight ounce of clear elmer's glue.

You throw that into a mixing bowl, put your glitter in there as well, mix it all together, put it in your ziploc bags, and you've got your slime.

The card is just as easy.

All you got to do is take your ziploc baggy, measure it out on the red construction paper, cut it, then cut a little heart out on it, decorate it however you want, attach the slime, and then you've got your valen-slime's cards.

Mandy w.: this was fun and easy and definitely better than a plain, simple valentine's card.

As always, moms, we'd love to hear about those wonderful valentine's ideas.

You can post them to our facebook page, and we'll see you on the next mom to mom.




