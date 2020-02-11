Global  

live angels lafayette la

Video Credit: KADN
live angels lafayette lalive angels first gala
live angels lafayette la

3 a new local non-profit called live angels hosted their very first fund rasier in scott ...the groups ceator sylvia senegal was inspired to start this organization after losing both of her parents to caner.

At the end of the year...live angels will be giving away christmas gifts to children in need and cancer patients...sylvia and her husband say they are so thankful for the community's support so early on "my heart is so overwhelmed i mean you never kno whow much love you have until you put somthing like this together.

This is what we want we wnat this to grow it don't matter who you are where you come from what color you are its based on love."

If you want to help the sinagals spread the love through live angele you can contact sylvia directly at 337-739-1986 or send her




