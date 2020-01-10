2020 Citizens Academy registration now open

The lafayette police department is gearing up for the 2020 citizens academy.

Every wednesday for eight weeks people have the chance to learn about the inner workings of lpd.

Including a better understanding of the role law enforcement plays within the criminal justice system.

Classes begin march eighteenth and are held at city hall from six to nine pm.

Lieutenant matt gard says these classes really give people an inside look at how law enforcement works.

"we really find that people who go through this have a much better understanding of why we do what we do, how we operate and why things are the way they are within the police department."

Outside of the classrooms, you're encouraged to do a ride-along with the officers.

