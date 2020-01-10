Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Citizens Academy registration now open

2020 Citizens Academy registration now open

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
2020 Citizens Academy registration now open2020 Citizens Academy registration now open
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2020 Citizens Academy registration now open

The lafayette police department is gearing up for the 2020 citizens academy.

Every wednesday for eight weeks people have the chance to learn about the inner workings of lpd.

Including a better understanding of the role law enforcement plays within the criminal justice system.

Classes begin march eighteenth and are held at city hall from six to nine pm.

Lieutenant matt gard says these classes really give people an inside look at how law enforcement works.

"we really find that people who go through this have a much better understanding of why we do what we do, how we operate and why things are the way they are within the police department."

Outside of the classrooms, you're encouraged to do a ride-along with the officers.

For how you can sign up visit this story on our website at wlfi dot com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

endodoug

Need More Time RT @CityofAllenTX: During the Citizens Fire Academy, you'll get to drive a fire engine, rappel down a building, learn emergency medical tec… 7 hours ago

CityofAllenTX

City of Allen During the Citizens Fire Academy, you'll get to drive a fire engine, rappel down a building, learn emergency medica… https://t.co/QKVDFG1wPJ 9 hours ago

marcpreston

Preston Sanders RT @LafayetteINPD: Registration for the Lafayette Police Spring Citizens Academy is now open. To register visit: https://t.co/jWh42lamC8 h… 4 days ago

LafayetteINPD

LafayetteINPolice Registration for the Lafayette Police Spring Citizens Academy is now open. To register visit:… https://t.co/w59FXybexo 4 days ago

haikeydd

HaikeyddAZ RT @ScottsdaleFire: The registration process is now open for the Spring 20-01 SFD Citizens Academy! Sign up today! https://t.co/33PYZfRiio… 4 days ago

ScottsdaleFire

ScottsdaleFD The registration process is now open for the Spring 20-01 SFD Citizens Academy! Sign up today!… https://t.co/JXW0mRNj7i 4 days ago

SandwichPD

Sandwich Police REGISTRATION is OPEN for the 2020 SPD Citizen Police Academy! Use the link below and share with your friends. https://t.co/y20KI0fKir 4 days ago

DublinPIO

City of Dublin Registration is open for Dublin Police Services' 2020 Citizens Academy. The program runs each Wednesday for ten wee… https://t.co/uiNC8vQAsr 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kids Are Building the Future of Gaming at Mine Faire [Video]Kids Are Building the Future of Gaming at Mine Faire

Minecraft mega fans came together in Philadelphia for a video gaming fair filled with fun and learning for all ages. Hosted at the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, children got the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.