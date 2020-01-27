Global  

Five in voluntary self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirus

Five in voluntary self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirusNo one in Lane County has been diagnosed with coronanvirus
Five in voluntary self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirus

The lane county public health department says there are five people in self-isolation after meeting preliminary guidelines for coronavirus.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live outside the public health department and connor are these people at risk of getting coronavirus?

The short answer-- no.

The public health deparmtent says these five people tested negative for the coronavirus but out of precaution, they are in self isolation.

But to be clear, there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in oregon.

Jason davis from lane county public health says only his department can recommend self- isolation.

Doctors will ask a patient if they have been china in the last two weeks and if they have been in contact with anyone who has been to china.

The doctors notify the health department and if the patient is discharged, there will be a conversation about self-isolation.

We have to tread a very fine line with shrugging a shoulders when people are worried.when people are feeling worried, they are genuinely concerned, theye not making it up.theye not showing up to the hospital because they want attention, theye doing it because they think theye legitimately sick and we need to treat that with care and concern.

Davis does say right now if you walk outside you are more likely to get thr flu then coronavirus.

Nationally 10,000 americans have died from the seasonal flu.

Davis says if you choose to buy a mask to prevent yourself from getting sick... the dust masks you can get at retail stores do notthing to stop germs from getting to you.

Dust particles are 23 million times bigger then viruses.

So you best bet is to get a n-95 masks that create and air tight seal around your mouth.

You can get those from your medical provider.

Reporting live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine news.




