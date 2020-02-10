Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats

Fianna Fail has been confirmed as the largest party in Ireland’s next parliament by the narrowest margin over a surging Sinn Fein.

Micheal Martin’s party finished with 38 seats to Sinn Fein’s 37 at the end of two days of counting.

But given the Fianna Fail speaker was re-elected without contest, both parties essentially ‘won’ the same number of seats.