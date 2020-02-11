Global  

Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary

Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary

Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary

Sen.

Bernie Sanders held a primary eve rally in Durham, NH.

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
