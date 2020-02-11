Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:00s - Published Bernie Sanders Campaigns With Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez On Eve Of Primary Sen. Bernie Sanders held a primary eve rally in Durham, NH. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Keisha Beal RT @maddenifico: #MayorCheat? My candidate is Elizabeth Warren, not Pete Buttigieg. All Dem candidates are running classy campaigns, exce… 2 hours ago Scarlet🔥 #BigStructuralChickens 🗽🐉🌹🆘️🏳️‍🌈 RT @dannybarefoot: I’m not happy to see Bernie Sanders positioned to lock this nomination up. But the idiots who supported Joe Biden early… 3 hours ago . RT @TittiesDeez: @theProgSoapbox I was at the Polk County Convention in 2016 where Iowa was stolen from Bernie Sanders. Our #IDP is stocked… 5 hours ago Danny Barefoot I’m not happy to see Bernie Sanders positioned to lock this nomination up. But the idiots who supported Joe Biden e… https://t.co/ykK3btz1CS 7 hours ago