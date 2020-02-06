Trump hosts first campaign rally since acquittal

U.S. President Donald Trump gave a freewheeling rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday (February 10) where he covered topics from his controversial State of the Union address to the Iowa Caucus.

Trump began his speech by complaining about Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

She was famously seen tearing up her copy of his speech as she sat behind him following his State of the Union address.

Trump accused her of "mumbling" throughout his address, calling it "very distracting."