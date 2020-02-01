Biloxi Shuckers Spring Training Preview: MSU alum Ethan Small could pitch on Coast in 2020

A- 1-nil shutout.- - every once in a while... m-g-m- park is home to a magnolia stat- reunion... for minor leaguers - that used to play their high- school or college baseball... i- mississippi.- so when pitchers and catchers - report to spring- training, later this week... on- guy the biloxi shuckers will be- keeping a close eye on... is- mississippi state alum ethan- small.- the left-hander was a first - round pick of the milwaukee - brewers, in 20-19... and backed- that up with a .86 e-r-a, and 3- - - - strikeouts... across 21 innings- of rookie ball and- single-a.

- the former bulldog may not open- the 20-20 season, in biloxi...- but there's more than a small - chance... that small gets his - shot, at double-aa hitting... - sometime this year.

- here's shuckers manager mike- guerrero... during a pit- stop... on his way to arizona.- - "well, i hear about his name an i know he's - a lefty and i know he throws- really good.

I will say that i'- looking forward to- seeing him in spring training.- you get a lot information.

You- - - - see the videos and all that kin- of stuff.

But until you see the- actually for myself i'll be abl- to describe and build - my own opinion about- themselves."

- - - small is one of just 15 former- mississippi state players... to- be- taken in the first round, of th- m- l-b