Harlem Wizards host benefit game at Las Plumas gym

Famous harlem wizards are in town for a benefit basketball game... they are set to face our very own sports director vanessa romo and assistant news director scott rates... they join us now live ahead of the game... we're here at las plumas gym in oroville... the game is set to start at 7 p.m.

I will be playing, our assistant news director scott rates and the oroville mayor will play against the harlem wizards.

Tickets are 11 dollars for adults and 9 dollars for students.

All proceeds will go to oroville elementary schools.

This will help them with field trips, school supplies and overall school improvements.

The harlem qizars were founded in 19-62 and have been doing this since... raising money for schools all across the country.

Tickets are available at las plumas gym.

