Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harlem Wizards host benefit game at Las Plumas gym

Harlem Wizards host benefit game at Las Plumas gym

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Harlem Wizards host benefit game at Las Plumas gymHarlem Wizards host benefit game at Las Plumas gym
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harlem Wizards host benefit game at Las Plumas gym

Famous harlem wizards are in town for a benefit basketball game... they are set to face our very own sports director vanessa romo and assistant news director scott rates... they join us now live ahead of the game... we're here at las plumas gym in oroville... the game is set to start at 7 p.m.

I will be playing, our assistant news director scott rates and the oroville mayor will play against the harlem wizards.

Tickets are 11 dollars for adults and 9 dollars for students.

All proceeds will go to oroville elementary schools.

This will help them with field trips, school supplies and overall school improvements.

The harlem qizars were founded in 19-62 and have been doing this since... raising money for schools all across the country.

You can buy your tickets here at las plumas gym or find more information on our website at action news now dot com under the local sports tab.

I will have full highlights of this game tonight at 11.

For now im vanessa romo action news now.

Today is the x-f-l




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harlem Wizards host benefit basketball game [Video]Harlem Wizards host benefit basketball game

Harlem Wizards host benefit basketball game

Credit: KHSLPublished

Harlem Wizards host benefit basketball game in Oroville [Video]Harlem Wizards host benefit basketball game in Oroville

Harlem Wizards host benefit basketball game in Oroville

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.