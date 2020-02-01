Global  

Rescue Dogs Arrive In Pittsburgh

Several dogs that were rescued in a suspected puppy mill raid in Mississippi arrived at Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh tonight in Homestead.

KDKA's Pam Surano was there to see the loving families pickup their new dogs.
