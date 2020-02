Maryland Unveils Statues Of Tubman, Douglass In Capitol 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published Maryland Unveils Statues Of Tubman, Douglass In Capitol At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland unveiled bronze statues of famed abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass during a ceremony Monday night in the Maryland State House.

