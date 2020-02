Health Headlines - 2-10-19

COOKING AT HOME IS GOOD FORYOU... FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS.AND NOW?

A NEW STUDY JUST FOUNDANOTHER ONE... AND IT COULD HAVEA BIGIMPACT ON YOUR HEALTH.CAROLYN BRUCK TELLS US..

WHY YOUMAY WANT TO SKIP THERESERVATIONS..

ANDCOOK AT HOME.LIKE MANY MOMS, JANNA WALLS SEESA HOME- COOKED DINNER AS ACHANCE TO SEE EXACTLY WHAT HERKIDS ARE EATING."I MAKE THEM SOMETHING THAT'SFRESH, ORGANIC, HAS NOADDITIVES, COLORS, THERE'S AVEGETABLE,THERE'S SOMETHING GREEN."AND NOW JANNA HAS ONE MOREREASON TO COOK AT HOME.

A NEWSTUDY FOUND EATING OUT ANDGETTING FOOD TO GO MAY EXPOSEYOU TO A GROUP OF TOXICCHEMICALS CALLED PER-ANDPOLYFLUROALKYL SUBSTANCES, ORPFAS FOR SHORT."PFAS ARE WHAT'S KNOWN ASFOREVER CHEMICALS AND THAT'SBECAUSE THEY ESSENTIALLY NEVERBREAKDOWN NATURALLY.

SO ONCE THEY AREMADE THEY JUST ACCUMULATE IN THEENVIRONMENT AND THEYEND UP IN OUR WATER SUPPLY, THEYEND UP IN OUR FOOD, AND THEY ENDUP IN US."ON HIGH EXPOSURE, PFAS CHEMICALSHAVE BEEN LINKED TO SOME SERIOUSHEALTH PROBLEMS,INCLUDING AN INCREASED RISK OFCANCER, OBESITY, HIGHCHOLESTEROL, THYROID DISEASE ANDGROWTH AND LEARNING DELAYS INSOME BABIES AND CHILDREN.PFAS CHEMICALS ARE EVERYWHERE.YOU WILL FIND THEM IN THESURFACES OF SOME NON- STICKPANS, IN THE LINING OF TYPICALTAKE-OUTCONTAINERS AND PIZZA BOXES.THEY ARE USED TO KEEP GREESEFROM SEEPING THROUGH.

"WE DON'TKNOW HOW MUCH OF OUR INDIVIDUALEXPOSURE COMES FROM FOODPACKAGING EXACTLY,BUT WHAT THIS STUDY DID SHOW ISTHAT PEOPLE WHO COOKED AT HOMEMORE, HAD LOWER LEVELS OF PFASIN THEIR BLOOD THAN PEOPLE THATATE OUT MORE FREQUENTLY."KEVIN LORIA AT CONSUMER REPORTSSAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL THINGSYOU CAN DO TO LIMIT OUREXPOSURE.STARTING WITH MORE FRESHFOOD.....OR WHEN YOU DO GO OUTTO EAT OR BRING FOOD IN, IT'SWORTH SIMPLY GETTING THE FOODOUT OF THE TO-GO BOXES RIGHTAWAY.ALSO, DON'T STORE OR RE-HEAT THEFOOD IN THE CONTAINERS THEY CAMEIN.THE CHEMICAL CAN ALSO INCREASECHOLESTREROL... AND INTERFEREWITH THEBODY'S NATURAL HORMONES.A CRUISE SHIP... FORCED TO STAYIN PORT AFTER A CORONAVIRUSSCARE...IS BACK OUT AT SEA TONIGHT.ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ANTHEM OF THESEAS ARRIVED IN NEW JERSEYFRIDAY..

WITH A FAMILYOF FOUR ON BOARD... WITHCONCERNING SYMPTOMS.THEY HAD RECENTLY TRAVELED TOCHINA... BUT IT TURNS OUT..

THEYONLY HAD THE FLU... NOTTHE CORONAVIRUS.THE SHIP HAD TO CHANGE ITSITINERARY AS A RESULT... ANDOFFERED ALL THOSE ONBOARD... HALF OFF A FUTURECRUISE.IT'S A DIFFERENT STORY FOR THEDIAMOND PRINCESS -- WHICH ISSTILL UNDERQUARANTINE IN JAPAN.MORE THAN A HUNDRED PASSENGERSON BOARD HAVE CAUGHT THECORONAVIRUS... ANDTHE OTHERS ARE STUCK IN THEIRSTATEROOMS... WITH LITTLECONTACT WITH THE OUTSIDEWORLD.ONE COUPLE FROM PENNSYLVANIAWERE CELEBRATING THEIR 33RDANNIVERSARY ONTHE SHIP... AND HAD NO IDEATHEIR TRIP WOULD END LIKE THIS.WILLIAM SMEDLEY, YORK COUNTY"WE'RE PRETTY MUCH IN OUR CABINALL THE TIME UNTIL THEY GIVE USTHE OPPORTUNITY TO GO OUT ONTHE DECK, AND THEN WE GO OUT ONTHE DECK IN SMALL GROUPS, AND WEHAVE MASKS ON, AND WE WEREN'TWEARING GLOVES, BUT NOW WESANITIZE OUR HANDS."MEALS ARE BEING DELIVERED TO THESTATEROOMS. PASSENGERS HAVE ALSOBEEN GIVEN THERMOMETERS... TOKEEP TRACK OF THEIRBODY TEMPERATURE.IF A FEVER DEVELOPS... THEY HAVETO CONTACT THE CREW TO TESTTHEM.THE SHIP IS UNDER QUARANTINEUNTIL