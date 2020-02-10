Global  

Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium

Hundreds grieved at a public memorial service at Angel stadium honoring Orange Coast baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa.
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service At Angel Stadium For John Altobelli, Wife And Daughter [Video]Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service At Angel Stadium For John Altobelli, Wife And Daughter

Beloved Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter were remembered Monday at a public memorial at Angel Stadium.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:48Published

Angel Stadium Transformed Into Celebration Of Life For OCC Coach John Altobelli, Wife, Daughter [Video]Angel Stadium Transformed Into Celebration Of Life For OCC Coach John Altobelli, Wife, Daughter

Beloved Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter are being remembered Monday at a public memorial at Angel Stadium.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published

