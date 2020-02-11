Global  

Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:29s
Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film

Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film

The Academy Awards on Sunday night likely helped many create a must watch list of future films. But one animated short that took home an Oscar, about an African American father trying to do his daughters hair for the first time, has many talking about how black representation in films truly matters.
