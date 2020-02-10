Pit Bull Ban Repealed In Denver 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:11s - Published The proposal passed by a 7-4 vote. The proposal passed by a 7-4 vote.

0

