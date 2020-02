Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:33s - Published Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa BOOSTS THE MILITARY PROTECTSSOCIAL SECURITY... ANDBUILDS THE WALL.. SENATORJAMES LANKFORD.. STATEDQUOTE.. "OUR VETERANSDESERVE THE BEST CAREPOSSIBLE." GOVERNOR KEVINSTITT SAID QUOTE "THISANNOUNCEMENT IS A WIN FOROUR VETERANS IN EASTERNOKLAHOMA AND ACROSS OURENTIRE STATE,"JUST TO BREAK DOWN THENUMBERS... NORTHEASTOKLAHOMA IS CURRENTLYHOME... TO MORE THAN 115,000VETERANS, AND AN ESTIMATEDTWO-THIRDS LIVE CLOSE TOTULSA. ESTIMATES PREDICTTHAT A TULSA-AREAHOSPITAL... COULD SERVE UPTO 30 PERCENT MORE VETERANSEACH YE







You Might Like



Tweets about this