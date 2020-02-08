Global  

All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020

All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020

All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020

A week after Iowa's caucus debacle, the nation casts its first votes of the 2020 primary cycle Tuesday in New Hampshire.

After months of shopping for the right candidate at town halls and house parties, voters here will weigh in on the crowded Democratic field.
