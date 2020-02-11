Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Moments On The Sets Of Dance Plus 5

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Moments On The Sets Of Dance Plus 5

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Moments On The Sets Of Dance Plus 5

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan ROMANTIC Moments On The Sets Of Dance Plus 5

Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan promote their film Love Aaj Kal on the sets of Dance Plus 5.

Watch the video to know more

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal Twitter review: Rib-tickling meme fest triggered over Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is out but the Junta looks mighty disappointed...
Bollywood Life - Published

Dance Plus 5, February 15, written update: Monark turns Baahubali, Kartik Aaryan tries to ape him, Sara Ali Khan gets serenaded

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dropped by to promote Love Aaj Kal, and walked away enthralled with...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePuneMirror

Pune Mirror Big films like #Chhapaak, #Panga and now #LoveAajKal have all had disastrous outings at the box office https://t.co/VoXjQNHM5Y 6 hours ago

ahmedabadmirror

Ahmedabad Mirror While this is just the beginning of the year, big films like #Chhapaak, #Panga and now #LoveAajKal have had disastr… https://t.co/FPh0HkeiDc 8 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #SaraAliKhan and #KartikAaryan's film #LoveAajKal fails to impress the audience; here's how it fared at the box office vi… 8 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Not Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, #KartikAaryan reveals THIS is his favourite co star https://t.co/qaA0yIqdDU 9 hours ago

apte_chitra

Chitra Apte RT @fmediatweets: #LoveAajKal box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan film fails Monday test, earns Rs 1.74 cr https://t… 9 hours ago

fmediatweets

Freedom Media #LoveAajKal box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan film fails Monday test, earns Rs 1.74 cr https://t.co/S9IwVADpMD 9 hours ago

samshinde6419

Sameer Shinde RT @IndiaToday: #LoveAajKal Review: Should you book your tickets for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film? @ananya116 helps you decide. h… 9 hours ago

moGossipApp

moGossip.com #ImtiazAli directorial #LoveAajKal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan opened amidst a lot of expectations bu… https://t.co/GHTMx3AW3v 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Love Aajkal' crosses over Rs 12 cr on Day 1 [Video]'Love Aajkal' crosses over Rs 12 cr on Day 1

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest release "Love Aajkal" starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:08Published

Sara to Kartik's fan: 'Bhabhi kisko bola?' [Video]Sara to Kartik's fan: 'Bhabhi kisko bola?'

A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan "bhabhi" has gone viral.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.