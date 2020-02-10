Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service At Angel Stadium For John Altobelli, Wife And Daughter

Global  

Beloved Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter were remembered Monday at a public memorial at Angel Stadium.
Altobelli Family to be Honored at Angel Stadium Memorial Service

Three victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash will be honored with a special memorial service at...
TMZ.com - Published

'Angels are looking down on us': Altobelli family members who died in helicopter crash remembered at Angel Stadium

Baseball coach John Altobelli, wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who died in helicopter crash that...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports



Recent related videos from verified sources

Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium [Video]Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium

Hundreds grieved at a public memorial service at Angel stadium honoring Orange Coast baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:29Published

Angel Stadium Transformed Into Celebration Of Life For OCC Coach John Altobelli, Wife, Daughter [Video]Angel Stadium Transformed Into Celebration Of Life For OCC Coach John Altobelli, Wife, Daughter

Beloved Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter are being remembered Monday at a public memorial at Angel Stadium.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published

