Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

In Week 8, Bachelor Peter Weber travels to the hometowns of his remaining bachelorettes -- Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F.

-- to meet their families.

But Peter finds resistance and drama as these relationships get serious.

From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies [Video]Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies

The fallout from Champagne-Gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.