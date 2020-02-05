Global  

Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber He's 'Always in a Mood'

Bachelor Peter Weber has a serious conversation with Victoria F.

About their relationship, and it quickly gets tense as Peter says he's confused about her.

Victoria feels like they always have to talk about drama, and that Peter is 'always in a mood' when they talk.

From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
