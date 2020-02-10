Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding The new fiscal year 2021 budget proposal from the Trump administration would increase funding for...

TechCrunch - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this