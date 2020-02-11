Global  

Donald Trump reprises anti-immigration poem at rally

US President Donald Trump reprised the same anti-immigrant snake poem that he used during his 2016 during a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

In a nod to the longtime supporters who have returned to his rallies again, Mr Trump returned to one of his greatest hits, delivering a spoken-word performance of The Snake, a dark 1960s song he has used as an allegory to warn of what he sees as the dangers of illegal immigrants and refugees allowed into the United States.
