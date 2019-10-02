Global  

Health Headlines - 2-10-19

Health Headlines - 2-10-19

Health Headlines - 2-10-19

In today's health headlines we talk about how a new study shows that cooking at home is healthier than eating out and may expose you to PFAS chemicals.

Also, a cruise ship that was under quarantine due to possible coronavirus is back underway and another is still under quarantine.
Medtronic's Geoff Martha, Brigth Health's Bob Sheehy selected to national list of executives to watch

Medtronic's next CEO, Geoff Martha, and Bright Health's current CEO, Bob Sheehy, have been selected...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus: World facing shortage of protective equipment against deadly virus, WHO says

Coronavirus: World facing shortage of protective equipment against deadly virus, WHO saysThe world is facing a shortage of personnel protective equipment against coronavirus, according to...
WorldNews - Published


giannesorono

Gianne RT @PhilippineStar: The Department of Health has expanded its travel ban to Taiwan as cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection have… 16 minutes ago

dlmetcalf

David Metcalf @johnb78 @trentyarwood @stilgherrian @DrRhysPockett @SnarkyPlatypus No, I certainly don't. ISID for one are putti… https://t.co/5Rn8cBT6eA 17 minutes ago

Newsavvy1

Newsavvy @kha_nu_biaa Just saw Dawn News headlines ... Shabbar says he didn't resign but rather took leave due to ailing hea… https://t.co/FsWaSFotrY 38 minutes ago

HealthHubble

HealthHubble This mornings UK headlines. @thetimes Concerned individuals should contact 111 and follow public health guidelines… https://t.co/P4U9VBgfEP 40 minutes ago

robin_frodo

Robin RT @OffGuardian0: Today the UK has claimed it has 8 cases of #coronavirus & is declaring, on this basis, a “serious & imminent threat to pu… 41 minutes ago

jess_devonport

Jess Devonport Every so often my sister checks in with me about health headlines https://t.co/Qc5arQgucI 43 minutes ago

metrotvgh

Metro TV Ghana WORLD NEWS HEADLINES - #Oscars2020: South Korea's Parasite makes history by winning best picture - @Pele 'embarra… https://t.co/a4pqALgyZq 47 minutes ago

LibertyLynx

=^..^= RT @skepticaliblog: The least-noticed, most-terrifying headlines of the past week that escaped almost everyone’s attention: The real healt… 59 minutes ago


Health Headlines - 2-7-19

In today's health headlines we talk about the Coronavirus and how it is impacting cruise lines. Many middle age people are worried about the cost of medical insurance. Today is national wear red day to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:32Published

Healthwatch: Social Media May Sway Food Choices

A look at the latest health headlines.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:51Published

