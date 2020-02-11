Guests of honour for ribbon-cutting of 'Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ exhibition at Museum of Maranello

The doors officially opened on the ‘ Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ exhibition at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello after its inauguration on 15 January.

Many special guests attended the event, including the President of the Automobile Club d’ Ouest (ACO) Pierre Fillon, and the CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Gérard Neveu, Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT and the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers who triumphed in the legendary French endurance race were also present.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra, winners of the 24 Hours in 2019, enjoyed a reunion with their victorious LMGTE Pro class car and the trophy they held aloft on the world’s most famous podium, both on display in the ‘Victory Room’.