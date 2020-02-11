Ferrari Challenge - Rich Baek comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Rich Baek made hay of a chaotic finish to race 2 in the Coppa Shell category as race 1 winner Jason McCarthy sputtered at the end.

As the race ran without caution period, tire management became much more important and Rich played that game to perfection, crediting his win to the state of his Pirelli tires in the closing stages of the race.

Justin Wetherill repeated his performance from race 1, and confirmed his status as a championship favorite in 2020.