Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ferrari Challenge - Rich Baek comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Ferrari Challenge - Rich Baek comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Ferrari Challenge - Rich Baek comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Ferrari Challenge - Rich Baek comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Rich Baek made hay of a chaotic finish to race 2 in the Coppa Shell category as race 1 winner Jason McCarthy sputtered at the end.

As the race ran without caution period, tire management became much more important and Rich played that game to perfection, crediting his win to the state of his Pirelli tires in the closing stages of the race.

Justin Wetherill repeated his performance from race 1, and confirmed his status as a championship favorite in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ferrari Challenge - Justin Wetherill comments on Race-2 at Daytona [Video]Ferrari Challenge - Justin Wetherill comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Justin Wetherill comments on Race-2 at Daytona.

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.