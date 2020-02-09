Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

President Donald Trump&apos;s $4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

President Donald Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 is likely to get a chilly...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


White House Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget Proposal

White House Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget ProposalWatch VideoThe White House has unveiled President Donald Trump's budget plan for 2021. The $4.8...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Trump news – live: President plots &apos;destructive&apos; $4.8 trillion budget cut to fund border wall, as he take… https://t.co/kXlIvbBmjJ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal [Video]Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal [Video]Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.