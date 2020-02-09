Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress President Donald Trump's $4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

