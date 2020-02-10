'The world is looking at New Hampshire': Sanders

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday campaigned in Rindge, New Hampshire a day before the primary there kicks off, and told voters that 'tomorrow could begin the end of Donald Trump'.



