100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

Bijan Tayari RT @ejmalrai: From 13 to 18 to 50 to 64 and now 100 Over 100 #US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following #Iran… 3 seconds ago

SamacharPatr RT @Reuters: More than 100 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of the Jan. 8th missile strik… 9 seconds ago

Lemuel Mwangi "More Than 100 Troops Have Brain Injuries From Iran Missile Strike, Pentagon Says" by BY MIHIR ZAVERI via NYT New Y… https://t.co/IsBt2GZcCq 4 minutes ago

David Gierlak RT @jaketapper: Over 100 US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran strike - CNNPolitics https://t.co/VWF3I… 7 minutes ago

editor13x Top story: Over 100 US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran strike - CNNPolitics… https://t.co/05EuDW9mVr 9 minutes ago

Too Much Russia❄️ More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack. tRump said they have headaches and claims… https://t.co/ZzQf3mhGkj 9 minutes ago