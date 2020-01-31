Global  

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran&apos;s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

Gavino Garay has more.
The Pentagon has confirmed a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries stemming from Iran's missile attack on an Iraq base housing US troops last month...

The number of service members injured in an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi-U.S. base has risen again.

