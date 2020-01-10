Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More reasons to buy stocks than sell -analyst

More reasons to buy stocks than sell -analyst

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 07:03s - Published < > Embed
More reasons to buy stocks than sell -analyst

More reasons to buy stocks than sell -analyst

Wayne Kauffman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services, believes the U.S. stock market is still relatively cheap and sees another 6 to 9 percent upside in the S&amp;P 500 by year&apos;s end.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MORGAN STANLEY: Here are 5 reasons why US stocks will shrug off coronavirus and jump 5% by June

MORGAN STANLEY: Here are 5 reasons why US stocks will shrug off coronavirus and jump 5% by June· *The US stock market can jump more than 5% in the first half of 2020 after tumbling on coronavirus...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

donfishback

Don Fishback Dale J.Dale has 30,000 reasons why trading options can be more conservative than trading stocks. -… https://t.co/4ky1TEascg 3 days ago

NewtonGroupSM

Mike Newton There are tangible reasons for the historic underperformance of value stocks, One possible answer is that intangibl… https://t.co/zCMEK6pjaO 4 days ago

sujandas026

Sujan Das👮🏻 RT @Bullish2023: #UBS in Sept 2016 when #yesbank was trading at 1221( ex- split) gave target of 650.nearly half of price. yesbank went to h… 5 days ago

yellowbrckroa

YellowBrickRoad $SPCE 1st to market with space tourism. Effectively 20 years of r&d head start. Trillion dollar industry. Stocks s… https://t.co/vrdSOuZHfG 5 days ago

djchaudhry_

D RT @BitcoinComExch: Did you know that $1 invested in the S&P 500 in 1980 grew to just $1,10 while the same dollar invested 10 years earlier… 6 days ago

A_Siegel

A Siegel RT @jimcramer: First, Jimmy Chill loves that you called my argument absurd because because it isn't my argument. It is more nuanced than t… 6 days ago

BitcoinComExch

Bitcoin.com Exchange Did you know that $1 invested in the S&P 500 in 1980 grew to just $1,10 while the same dollar invested 10 years ear… https://t.co/AEnVfEFqvd 1 week ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @moneycontrolcom: #MarketsWithMC | After a sharp fall in the week gone by and consolidation in the previous session, the benchmark indic… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Shares Screeches to a Stop [Video]Tesla Shares Screeches to a Stop

Tesla shares finish lower by more than 2 percent during Thursday trading and analyst say the stock is now fairly valued.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.