Trump Hopes To Get $150 Million For Uranium Reserve With 2021 Budget

President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget proposed $150 million for the creations of a U.S. uranium reserve.

The administration wants to help struggling producers of the fuel for nuclear power reactors.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette said if approved, they could begin purchasing uranium.

According to Reuters, the budget also demonstrates Trump challenging the global expansion of nuclear power development.