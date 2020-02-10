Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret

Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars, surprising and confusing many.

According to Business Insider, the rapper performed “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” The performance was reportedly so secret that nobody knew about it.

Any list of show documents noted his performance as “Omit Item,” hiding the performance from everybody.

While some from the audience were dancing to the song, others like Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish were very confused.