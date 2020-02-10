Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret

Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret

Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret

Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars, surprising and confusing many.

According to Business Insider, the rapper performed “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” The performance was reportedly so secret that nobody knew about it.

Any list of show documents noted his performance as “Omit Item,” hiding the performance from everybody.

While some from the audience were dancing to the song, others like Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish were very confused.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eminem Reveals How He Kept His 2020 Oscars Performance a Total Secret

If you were scratching your head as to why Eminem performed "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Was the Top Social Moment From the Oscars

Eminem’s surprise Oscars performance of “Lose Yourself” wasn’t lost on viewers. The Rap God...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WWE_Wrestling0

WWE InStyle: Eminem Explained His Surprise Oscars Performance https://t.co/XnNEMfyuys 29 seconds ago

Shadyinfo

EMINƎM HUB #Eminem talks about his surprise Lose Yourself performance at the #Oscars “I kinda figured maybe since I didn’t… https://t.co/eQYxwkXXft 49 seconds ago

NYMag

New York Magazine Confusion, delight, and restrained dancing in seats: Here's a sampling of #Oscars attendees losing themselves durin… https://t.co/2dHmRbB6rZ 1 minute ago

MuriMuriz

Kaimuri RT @JJWatt: Whole Oscars crowd about to go hit a workout after Eminem “Lose Yourself” performance. Besides that old guy that was sleeping… 2 minutes ago

__Jayhabib

Jimoh Habib🇬🇭 RT @explicitxshady: the fact Eminem made a surprise performance at oscars and he got +540k tweets being the 1 topic of awards, lose yoursel… 2 minutes ago

iseankyle

Sean Kyle Eminem explains his surprise Oscars performance, reveals why he didn't attend in 2003 https://t.co/n02hF42l3O 3 minutes ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au An Academy insider has aired the tricks used to keep Eminem’s surprise Oscars gig a secret – including a “fake out”… https://t.co/v2S0Un13ft 3 minutes ago

FansDown2

Amyyyy RT @THR: Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.