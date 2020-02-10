Global  

Bill Gates Purchases Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht

Bill Gates Purchases Hydrogen-Powered SuperyachtBill Gates Purchases Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht
Bill Gates is the first to buy a hydrogen-powered 'superyacht'

Bill Gates' investments in eco-friendly tech apparently include one of the more conspicuous symbols...
Faridud26228280

Farid uddin RT @XHNews: Bill Gates purchases hydrogen-powered superyacht https://t.co/jtQawxqDpS 44 minutes ago

avalon5115

关系就是一切 Ph.D. RT @XHscitech: Bill Gates purchases the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht https://t.co/3m791zHyx9 1 hour ago

XHscitech

China Xinhua Sci-Tech Bill Gates purchases the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht https://t.co/3m791zHyx9 1 hour ago


Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht [Video]Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

This Is Bill Gates' $644M New Superyacht [Video]This Is Bill Gates' $644M New Superyacht

This is the superyacht Bill Gates has reportedly ordered for an estimated $644M.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

