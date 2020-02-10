Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bong Joon-ho > Bong Joon-ho apologises for Oscars success

Bong Joon-ho apologises for Oscars success

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Bong Joon-ho apologises for Oscars success

Bong Joon-ho apologises for Oscars success

Acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon-ho apologised to engravers at the Oscars after winning four awards in Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho creates history, wins best director for Parasite

Director Bong Joon Ho scripted history by becoming the first Asian and South Korean filmmaker to bag...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight [Video]'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars. It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon Ho...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

'Parasite' Creators Celebrate Their Historic Oscar Wins Backstage [Video]'Parasite' Creators Celebrate Their Historic Oscar Wins Backstage

Director Bong Joon-ho, screenwriter Han Jin-won, and producer Kwak Sin Ae discuss their historic Best Picture win at the 2020 Oscars. Plus, Bong Joon-ho teases his upcoming projects and gives a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 11:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.