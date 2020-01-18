Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 the green light

Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 the green light

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 the green light

Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 the green light

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead despite concerns over its budget.

The Prime Minister will make a Commons statement on the high-speed rail project after a Cabinet meeting.

It is believed he will give the green light for Phase 1 between London and Birmingham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

HS2: Boris Johnson set to give green light for multi-billion pound rail project

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls for PM to bring forward railway to link northern cities
Independent - Published

HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for Nottinghamshire

HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for NottinghamshireBoris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead on Tuesday, despite concerns over its budget...
Nottingham Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrrobwilson

Rob Wilson RT @helenpidd: Good piece by @Chris_Boardman in the Times today welcoming the vague commitment to cycling and walking expected later today.… 6 minutes ago

sheathcote972

[email protected] RT @talkRADIO: Is the Prime Minister making the right decision? https://t.co/eQ8Hp5fnCj 7 minutes ago

EastCheshire

CheshireEast Exposed RT @CheshireLiveCrw: Boris Johnson is expected give HS2 the green light today, despite concerns over its budget and the environmental impac… 15 minutes ago

CheshireLiveCrw

Cheshire Live - Crewe Boris Johnson is expected give HS2 the green light today, despite concerns over its budget and the environmental im… https://t.co/LZghLah6oG 21 minutes ago

internewscast

InterNewsCast Prime Minister expected to give green light to HS2 Get Latest News Breaking News Around the Globe 247 - Internewsc… https://t.co/kNQzlHYqCo 27 minutes ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO Is the Prime Minister making the right decision? https://t.co/eQ8Hp5fnCj 31 minutes ago

helenpidd

Helen Pidd Good piece by @Chris_Boardman in the Times today welcoming the vague commitment to cycling and walking expected lat… https://t.co/PBBokNQDyD 42 minutes ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Boris Johnson will give green light to £106bn HS2 rail project today despite critics slamming spiralling costs that… https://t.co/v1mnQqo0g2 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London [Video]Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London

This dramatic footage shows the moment a climate change protester was arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car as his convoy left the COP26 launch event at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published

Sadiq Khan announces 'Green New Deal' for a carbon neutral London by 2030 [Video]Sadiq Khan announces 'Green New Deal' for a carbon neutral London by 2030

Sadiq Khan says he will make London carbon-neutral city by 2030 if he is re-elected as mayor of the capital later this year. The Labour politician’s pledge to tackle air pollution forms part of his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.