Luke Fickell explains why he decided to stay at University of Cincinnati

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell used one word to explain why he decided to stay put after interviewing for a job with Michigan State.

“Family,&quot; Fickell said in a video released by UC.
