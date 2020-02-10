Global  

AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News

AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News

AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News

AAP set to win Delhi for a third time, BJP improves vote share, Congress may draw a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; AAP leads on seats that saw anti-CAA stir; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says everyone knew AAP would win; Trump set to visit India on Feb 24th-25th and more news #DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi #AAPWinningDelhi
Delhi results: AAP leads trends, BJP trails, Congress revival unlikely | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi results: AAP leads trends, BJP trails, Congress revival unlikely | OneIndia News

Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly election underway. Early trends put AAP ahead, BJP trails but closes gap, Congress may againdraw a blank. AAP may manage to form a comfortable govt but may not..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:55Published

Delhi polls 2020: Election Commission defends delay in turnout figures, rebuts AAP video|Oneindia [Video]Delhi polls 2020: Election Commission defends delay in turnout figures, rebuts AAP video|Oneindia

ELECTION COMMISSION DEFENDS DELAY IN TURNOUT FIGURE & REBUTS AAP VIDEO, RSS LEADER BHAIYYAJI JOSHI: OPPOSING BJP DOESN'T MEAN BEING AGAINST HINDUS, WHAT RECESSION? PEOPLE STILL WEARING COATS, JACKETS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published

