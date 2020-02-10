AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News

AAP set to win Delhi for a third time, BJP improves vote share, Congress may draw a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; AAP leads on seats that saw anti-CAA stir; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says everyone knew AAP would win; Trump set to visit India on Feb 24th-25th and more news #DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi #AAPWinningDelhi



Tweets about this Mike Shields II Exposing how I perform a particular magic trick is NOT what Twitter is for, dammit!!!!! #MikeShieldsII #magic… https://t.co/Usrxbk4C1m 6 hours ago J.Renee @mookiecmm All of that!! Like I couldn’t tell what kind of show it was! Is this a drama about mental health or a sc… https://t.co/72EKDYuCUT 6 hours ago Troy @IsChinar I thought he was going to perform a magic trick at first. But nope. 6 hours ago Goal Getter ⚽ Don't ever let a sin make u feel like u can't pray. That's the trick of shaytan; no matter what u do, perform your salah 7 hours ago My Pet Enterprises Everyone loves a good shake! What is your dogs favorite trick to perform? https://t.co/dZ2mwhALo5 9 hours ago pantydeal When it comes to oral***most men are wondering how to perform it the right way. For some sexy tips, feel free to… https://t.co/BERFnqc64D 10 hours ago Nagavelli (Tupac's Chopper) Morninghawk The fact that you secretly claim to be magicians, implies that you are performing a trick, which involves an illusi… https://t.co/YtZivuNG9I 12 hours ago 𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖞 𝖌 @D_Burrs She didn’t perform a very good risk assessment before that trick 🤣 13 hours ago