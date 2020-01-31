Global  

Over 10,000 Indian students attempt to break world record for people performing classical dance

Over 10,000 students in southern Indian have attempted to break the world record for the number of people performing a classical dance at one time.

Students at the SIVET College in Gowrivakkam on February 8 performed a dance in unison to try and enter the Guinness World Records.
