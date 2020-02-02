Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China goes into further lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

China goes into further lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
China goes into further lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

China goes into further lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

BEIJING — As China continues to struggle with their grave situation, some of its biggest cities are partially hanging up the "We're Closed" sign.

Taiwan News reports that according to the Beijing Daily, Chinese officials said on Sunday Feb.

9 that Beijing was being locked down under "closed off management" measures.

Authorities said the city would be strictly implementing "closed community management," under which vehicles and people from outside a community will be prohibited.

Those coming to Beijing from other areas are required to report their health status and register their personal information.

According to the new regulations, the first 14 days while in lovely Beijing, people visiting from affected areas or have a history of recent contact with those in affected areas must undergo inspection and observation in their homes.

People must also actively provide health status updates and cooperate with relevant authorities.

Oh yeah—and they are not allowed to leave their quarters.

If people refuse to accept hospital confinement, home confinement and other prevention measures, they get to be FORCED to accept it.

All public areas in residential communities, like recreation rooms and sports areas are now off limits, and all businesses and government agencies must constantly monitor people's temperatures.

In addition, there will be checkpoints at entrances and exits of residences, where people coming and going on foot and in vehicles must be masked up and have their temps checked.

Shanghai followed Beijing's lead on Monday, Feb.

10 and also said it would be introducing similar lockdown measures across the city's 13,000 residential complexes.

Beijing is home to more than 20 million people, while Shanghai is close to more than 24 million people.

Can locking these cities down slow the spread?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China Tightens Wuhan Lockdown in ‘Wartime’ Battle with Coronavirus

With infections doubling every four days and more than 600 deaths, China intensified the lockdown in...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Coronavirus: What The Middle East Can Do To Stay Safe – OpEd

By Hafed Al-Ghwell* Few things are as haunting as tracking a viral outbreak through the cascade of...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeAdamsAFC

Mike Adams Mike has a free #eletter where he goes further into depth on the topics he speaks about on his #radio show! Sign up… https://t.co/KNKdEMJ036 6 days ago

AboutMoneyRadio

About Money Mike has a free #eletter where he goes further into depth on the topics he speaks about on his #radio show! Sign up… https://t.co/repkzpdlDX 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus Disrupts Global Container Shipping, Supply Chains [Video]China's Coronavirus Disrupts Global Container Shipping, Supply Chains

Measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak — shutting down factories and keeping workers at home — are reducing the number of seaborne vessels and threatening to disrupt global..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:46Published

Chinese tourists from Wuhan sent home from Thailand [Video]Chinese tourists from Wuhan sent home from Thailand

Chinese tourists who arrived in Thailand from the coronavirus-stricken Wuhan were yesterday (Feb 7th) sent home on a chartered plane. The 139 holidaymakers, who landed in Bangkok before the city..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.