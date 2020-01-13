Tigers Begin Road to Repeat

Lsu coach ed orgeron is 3 40-9 since replacing les miles as head coach.

But college football is a, " what can you do right now" profession.

To that end ... the team announced today the hire of scott linehan, a longtime nfl offensive coordinator and one-time head coach, to replace joe brady as the team's passing game coordinator.

Ron snyder takes a look ahead at the tigers 2020 season.

After winning the 4th national title in school history.

Coach ed orgeron won't complain about having to play a 15th game this season.

But they have to move forward to next season.yeah decompression chuckle i need everybody to take and get back to work here.

The presidents trip was fantastic the parade was fanastic.

Then we have to start recruiting he next day.

We already started football school.

One of the things that helps this year.

In february there will be no juniors on campus.

Quarterback joe burrow and assistant joe brady are gone but quarterback myles brennan returns.

He'll have to beat out three freshman: peter parish, max johnson, and tj finely we want myles to be the best myles brennan.

We want myles to be his best.

We feel like max is going to be his best.

We feel like we have great quarterbacks.

The tigers have new offensive coordinator bo pelini as well.

They're switching to a 4-3 on defense next season.

Whatever it takes to win.ron snyder news 15 sports