Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Somalia > Somalia & other east African countries threatened by locust plague

Somalia & other east African countries threatened by locust plague

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Somalia & other east African countries threatened by locust plague

Somalia & other east African countries threatened by locust plague

The U.N.

Has warned that Somalia and the rest of east Africa may soon be facing a severe locust plague.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Somalia & other east African countries threatened by locust plague




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharjah24

الشارقة24 Somalia, other east African countries threatened by locust plague https://t.co/9iglr4Mblp https://t.co/WVBVpWvuho #Sharjah24 2 hours ago

Chakanetza

Clive Cunningham⭐️⭐️⭐️ Would Somalia or any other East African country give a rats azz if the US was invaded by locusts? Asking for a frie… https://t.co/VqORqoXyCA 3 hours ago

DjiboutiKaaley

🇩🇯 Djibouti Kaaley RT @Allehone: As #Somalia, #Ethiopia, #Kenya, #Djibouti and other East African countries face devastating locust in… https://t.co/hTzCPELxpW 2 days ago

Allehone

Allehone Abebe አለሆነ As #Somalia, #Ethiopia, #Kenya, #Djibouti and other East African countries face devastating locust infestation… https://t.co/oH7M7eMa96 3 days ago

Aswansdam

يوسف @Nefertary_ankh Lots of people know very little about the nubian languages and other languages in east African coun… https://t.co/D1ndXnJxpM 4 days ago

stunningajaking

Stunning Aja King RT @Mary_McGuckian: @stunningajaking @ajanaomi_king @IfrahFoundation Neither I nor anyone who knows Ifrah can imagine ANYONE other than @aj… 5 days ago

Mary_McGuckian

MaryMcGuckian @stunningajaking @ajanaomi_king @IfrahFoundation Neither I nor anyone who knows Ifrah can imagine ANYONE other than… https://t.co/ky5ZW9HA2K 5 days ago

AmniTours

@amni tours RT @JamboMagazine: Have you ever seen this? It is the African Giant Snail. The species is native to East Africa; parts of Kenya, Tanzania… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Locust plague threatens Somalia and eastern Africa [Video]Locust plague threatens Somalia and eastern Africa

GAROWE, SOMALIA — The U.N. has warned that Somalia and the rest of east Africa may soon be facing a severe locust plague. A report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Locust swarms destroy crops in Kenya as East Africa faces worst infestation in 25 years [Video]Locust swarms destroy crops in Kenya as East Africa faces worst infestation in 25 years

Locust swarms destroy crops in Kenya as East Africa faces its worst invasion in 25 years. The swarms of locusts have ravaged at least 11 of Kenya's 47 counties and have left a trail of destruction,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.