Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MYTH OR FACT? Brooms standing up because of planetary alignment

MYTH OR FACT? Brooms standing up because of planetary alignment

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
MYTH OR FACT? Brooms standing up because of planetary alignment

MYTH OR FACT? Brooms standing up because of planetary alignment

People are posting pictures and videos of their brooms standing up.

Many people are claiming it's because of the gravitational pull, but actually, it's just a hoax.

The broom will do this any day of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hoachithanh

Jobalertshop MYTH OR FACT? Brooms standing up because of planetary alignment https://t.co/IlaV57n5kR https://t.co/XU1hIIgQxi 2 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com MYTH OR FACT? Brooms standing up because of planetary alignment - Video https://t.co/IWjj5wqO16 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/6IZEF04ckn 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.