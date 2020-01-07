Global  

Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid MP has announced how the government hopes to grow the economy following Brexit.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the IMF expects the UK economy to grow faster this year than in Germany, Italy, France or Spain.

He also announced an intention to put £5bn into local buses and cycle lanes across the country.

Report by Barnetth.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chancellor Sajid Javid visits Metrolink staff in Manchester [Video]Chancellor Sajid Javid visits Metrolink staff in Manchester

Chancellor Sajid Javid visits staff at the Trafford Park Metrolink site after announcing the date of the first Government budget. The Chancellor has hailed a new "infrastructure revolution" and said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

