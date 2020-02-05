Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Geely > Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Geely Automobile and its sister company Volvo Cars are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm, giving Volvo access to public markets after it dropped a move to list its stock two years ago.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Geely and its sister company Volvo are planning to merge, listing in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm.

It would give Volvo access to public markets after it dropped plans to list its stock years ago.

Merging the two units comes as global carmakers pursue alliances.

They're joining forces in the push to switch to electric cars and autonomous vehicles.

Shares in Geely jumped as much as 11.5% on Tuesday (February 11).

Geely's parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, bought Volvo from Ford in 2010.

The new company will have five brands and products ranging from affordable sedans to luxury sports cars.

It's not yet clear how much valuation would be added to Geely by injecting Volvo assets.

Geely is currently a 16 billion dollar Hong Kong-listed company.

Its sales started to surge from 2015 as its products began incorporating Volvo technology.

It sold 1.36 million cars in 2019 and a has goal to sell 1.4 million cars this year.

Volvo sold just over 700,000 cars last year.



Recent related news from verified sources

Volvo Cars is reportedly being merged with China’s Geely

Volvo Cars is reportedly being merged with China’s GeelySwedish carmaker Volvo Cars and Chinese brand Geely Automobile are reportedly planning a merger that...
The Next Web - Published

China's Geely Automobile in talks on boosting ties with Volvo

China's Geely Automobile said on Monday it is in early discussions with Swedish carmaker Volvo Car AB...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenmexsocial

greenmex Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker... 6 minutes ago

mKabeya

Masoud Kabeya RT @SCMPNews: Chinese automobiles tycoon Li Shufu to merge Geely with Volvo in first step towards creating a global carmaking powerhouse ht… 58 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Chinese automobiles tycoon Li Shufu to merge Geely with Volvo in first step towards creating a global carmaking pow… https://t.co/FsTuVYwFa8 1 hour ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ Chinese automobiles tycoon Li Shufu to merge Geely with Volvo in first step towards creating a global carmaking pow… https://t.co/7KF1O2xZO2 2 hours ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker https://t.co/6pT2839Bse via @circleboom 3 hours ago

carsandczars

Cars and Czars China's Geely wants to formally merge with @volvocars, and thus create the first global Chinese car company https://t.co/9zd6QHRCA1 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker [Video]Geely, Volvo to merge, creating China's first global carmaker

Geely Automobile and its sister company Volvo Cars are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm, giving Volvo access to public markets after it dropped a move to list its stock..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Video shows Wuhan's new hospital looking like a prison [Video]Video shows Wuhan's new hospital looking like a prison

CHINA — China announced the completion of a 1,000-bed hospital that will accommodate patients infected with the dreaded you-know-what. The Associated Press reports that the first patients arrived..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.