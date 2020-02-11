Global  

Coronavirus: Hunt for patients

Coronavirus: Hunt for patients

Coronavirus: Hunt for patients

Urgent hunt underway for patients who may have come into contact with two UK health workers infected with the Coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Hunt for 'up to 15' patients of two GPs

AN URGENT hunt has been launched for hundreds of people who could have been in touch with two GPs...
The Argus - Published

Urgent hunt for patients treated by healthcare workers diagnosed with coronavirus

Urgent hunt for patients treated by healthcare workers diagnosed with coronavirusThe pair, who were working in Brighton, are believed to have been in contact with around a dozen...
Tamworth Herald - Published


