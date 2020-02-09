Global  

Voters heading to polls in New Hampshire primary

Voters heading to polls in New Hampshire primaryVoters are heading to the polls in the New Hampshire Primary.
Voters heading to polls in New Hampshire primary

ON TOP LATER TODAY.SERA: WE ARE AT ONE OF THEHUNDREDS OF POLLING LOCATIONS INNEW HAMPSHIRE THAT WILL OPEN AT7:00.THERE IS RECORD TURNOUT EXPECTEDFOR A PRIMARY IN WHICH INCUMBENTIS RUNNING FOR REELECTION.HERE IS A LOOK AT HOW THECANDIDATES ARE POLLING.BERNIE SANDERS AND MAYOR PETEARE AT THE HEAD OF THE PACK, BUTKEEP IN MIND, A LARGE NUMBER OFVOTERS REMAIN UNDECIDED, SO ITIS ANYONE’S TO WIN.



Sanders leads polls ahead of New Hampshire primary, while Buttigieg climbs and Biden nosedives

Pete Buttigieg has come under fire from both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Biden as...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


New Hampshire primary voting kicks off, with Sanders and Buttigieg locked in fierce battle

New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off at midnight – as voters in three tiny townships...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



changerous63

changerous63 RT @voxdotcom: These New Hampshire primary voters will truly be first in the nation: Voters in Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Hart’s Loca… 14 hours ago

voxdotcom

Vox These New Hampshire primary voters will truly be first in the nation: Voters in Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Ha… https://t.co/96Rfu0aF0h 15 hours ago

AndrewChesnut1

Dr. Death & Divinity RT @ianbremmer: The Democratic presidential nomination battle is moving on to New Hampshire, where voters will head to the polls tomorrow,… 18 hours ago

ianbremmer

ian bremmer The Democratic presidential nomination battle is moving on to New Hampshire, where voters will head to the polls to… https://t.co/KfXmGk2hCa 19 hours ago

gzeromedia

GZERO Media The Democratic presidential nomination battle is moving on to New Hampshire, where voters will head to the polls to… https://t.co/hXyF4yH3V7 19 hours ago


'The world is looking at New Hampshire': Sanders [Video]'The world is looking at New Hampshire': Sanders

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday campaigned in Rindge, New Hampshire a day before the primary there kicks off, and told voters that &apos;tomorrow..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020 [Video]All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020

A week after Iowa's caucus debacle, the nation casts its first votes of the 2020 primary cycle Tuesday in New Hampshire. After months of shopping for the right candidate at town halls and house..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:04Published

