Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi election results AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trends

Delhi election results AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trends

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Delhi election results AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trendsDelhi election results AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trends
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly election result 2020: Full list of winners of AAP, BJP

Live news and results of all the winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020: In the Delhi assembly...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes


AAP sweep or surprise BJP win in Delhi? Suspense to end tomorrow

A day before the Delhi election results, the BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi election results Counting of votes begins [Video]Delhi election results Counting of votes begins

Delhi election results Counting of votes begins

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Delhi election results Not at all nervous, it will be a good day for BJP, says Manoj Tiwari [Video]Delhi election results Not at all nervous, it will be a good day for BJP, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi election results Not at all nervous, it will be a good day for BJP, says Manoj Tiwari

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.