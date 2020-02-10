|
Delhi election results AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trends
|
Delhi election results AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trends
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Live news and results of all the winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020: In the Delhi assembly...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA •IndiaTimes
|A day before the Delhi election results, the BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources