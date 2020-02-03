Global  

Woman with arachnophobia cured by watching tarantula videos on YouTube

A woman with crippling arachnophobia cured it by hitting the web and watching tarantula videos on YouTube - and now she sleeps in the same room as 35 tarantulas.

Tarantula YouTube videos help woman beat fear of spiders

Vanessa Woods spent years being scared of spiders, but now shares her bedroom with some whoppers.
BBC News - Published


UK woman cured her arachnophobia by watching spider videos on YouTube and now sleeps in room with 35 tarantulas

