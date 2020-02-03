Woman with arachnophobia cured by watching tarantula videos on YouTube 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published Woman with arachnophobia cured by watching tarantula videos on YouTube A woman with crippling arachnophobia cured it by hitting the web and watching tarantula videos on YouTube - and now she sleeps in the same room as 35 tarantulas.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tarantula YouTube videos help woman beat fear of spiders Vanessa Woods spent years being scared of spiders, but now shares her bedroom with some whoppers.

BBC News - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this